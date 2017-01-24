How Abrarul encouraged Bohemia to quit drinking

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How Abrarul encouraged Bohemia to quit drinking

Rapper is thankful to the Pakistani pop singer

Image Credit: IANS
Rapper Bohemia
Tabloid
 

American rapper of Pakistani origin Roger David, aka Bohemia, says he is thankful to Pakistani pop singer Abrarul Haq for helping him quit smoking and drinking.

“Ever since I’ve met this man, I’ve been alcohol and smoke free. Thank you sir Abrarul Haq. If I can do it, anyone can,” Bohemia wrote on his social media accounts.

On December 15 last year, the rapper revealed that it had been over a month since he quit his vices. However, he didn’t explain who was behind it.

Haq and Bohemia were recently in Dubai to shoot for Haq’s new song from his album Aithay Rakh.

Bohemia started his career with his first solo Punjabi album in 2002, which reached the Top 10 on BBC Radio UK. He has numerous awards to his name including best international album from PTC Punjabi Music Awards for Thousand Thoughts.

Bohemia also recently collaborated with another Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali for his song Tamasha.

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

AbRam wants to be in all of Shah Rukh’s pictures

Life & Style Gallery

Look: Beauties visit Duterte’s palace in Manila

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day