How Abrarul encouraged Bohemia to quit drinking

Rapper Bohemia

American rapper of Pakistani origin Roger David, aka Bohemia, says he is thankful to Pakistani pop singer Abrarul Haq for helping him quit smoking and drinking.

“Ever since I’ve met this man, I’ve been alcohol and smoke free. Thank you sir Abrarul Haq. If I can do it, anyone can,” Bohemia wrote on his social media accounts.

On December 15 last year, the rapper revealed that it had been over a month since he quit his vices. However, he didn’t explain who was behind it.

Haq and Bohemia were recently in Dubai to shoot for Haq’s new song from his album Aithay Rakh.

Bohemia started his career with his first solo Punjabi album in 2002, which reached the Top 10 on BBC Radio UK. He has numerous awards to his name including best international album from PTC Punjabi Music Awards for Thousand Thoughts.

Bohemia also recently collaborated with another Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali for his song Tamasha.