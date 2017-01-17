Fawad Khan’s candid moment with daughter Elayna

The first public picture of actor Fawad Khan with his baby daughter Elayna is doing the rounds on social media.

Khan’s wife Sadaf gave birth to their second child in October last year. Khan managed to keep the newborn away from the paparazzi until now, when a fan club shared a picture of Khan with Elayna.

The picture was taken at the birthday party for Khan and Sadaf’s first child, Ayaan, who turned seven on Sunday. Amid all the cake cutting and celebrations, Khan was captured with Elayna.

The actor left India in the aftermath of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy last year. But later it turned out that his reason for leaving was because he wanted to be with his wife who was pregnant at that time. Khan’s manager Hassan Khalid confirmed the news about the birth of Elayna on October 4 and said: “The actor was with his wife at the time of delivery and both mother and child are healthy.”

The couple had announced the name of their daughter, Elayna, by sending 112 custom-made cakes to close friends and family from a Lahore-based bakery.

Khan married Sadaf, his childhood sweetheart, in November 2005.

The actor made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat.