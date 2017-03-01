Mobile
Fariha Parvez quits entertainment industry

Source says she is upset over her divorce from singer Nauman Javed

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Singer Fariha Parvez has decided to bid farewell to the entertainment industry.

According to ARY News, she made the decision due to personal reasons. She was upset after her recent divorce from singer Nauman Javed.

Family sources said that Parvez has started working as a property dealer and she has a building under construction at Bahria Town in Lahore.

She said she will never step foot in the showbiz industry again and has left for the United States to start a new chapter in her life.

The former singer’s plans on marrying a Pakistani man residing in Paris.

Parvez shot to fame in Pakistan with her hit song Dil Hua Bo Kata. She went on to release seven albums. She is especially known for the rendition of ghazals. She started her career anchoring and acting from a very young age on Pakistan Television Corporation.

