Why Vidya Balan gets affected by films that don’t work

Actress says the reason she gets affected with a film’s failure now is because she invested in them emotionally

Vidya Balan
Actress Vidya Balan, who was last seen on screen in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, says her films that didn’t work well affected her immensely.

“Previously, before 2008, in that phase of my career, failure didn’t affect me that much because I didn’t feel like I was really invested in the films, but since 2008, since I began to do films like Paa, Ishqiya and No One Killed Jessica... The films that didn’t work, have affected me immensely,” Balan said.

The 38-year-old actress says the reason she gets affected with a film’s failure now is because she invested in them emotionally.

“I have given so much of myself to the films. So, it affects you... It’s like your child is being rejected by the world and it’s heart-breaking. Not that you would love the child any less because the world doesn’t except it, but it’s difficult,” she added.

Balan will next be seen in Begum Jaan, a remake of the 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini. The film is scheduled for release in India on March 17. She will also be seen in Tumhari Sulu, where the actress will be seen playing the role of a late night radio jockey.

