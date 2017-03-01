Vidyut Jammwal back in action mode with ‘Commando 2’

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal knew he might come across as arrogant with this claim: “Very few people in the world can do action like the way I do.”

It’s a lofty declaration, but the martial arts expert is convinced that he’s onto something here.

“When we made Commando: A One Man Army in 2013, we changed the way India perceived action. Earlier we had a hero punch and 15 villain flying in all directions. But after Commando hit the screens, we stopped doing that kind of cinema,” said Jammwal in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

While the plot of the original wasn’t particularly intelligent — it was about an Indian hero escaping the clutches of the Chinese — the film was lauded for its slick fist fights and body combat.

Now, Jammwal is back. On March 2, Jammwal will return to the role of Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra with Commando 2: The Black Money Trail. As the title suggests, he’s out to destroy a money laundering ring that has its roots in India and South East Asia.

“After Commando 2, I can assure you that the bar will be raised so high in terms of action,” said Jammwal, who also choreographed the stunts in the film. The actor trained for seven months for his role.

Its makers — director Deven Bojani and producer Vipul Shah — described their hero as a blend of James Bond or Jason Bourne who can fight and “kiss two women” too.

“Our idea is to combine supreme action with a fantastic storyline… Demonetisation is topical now in today’s climate in India, but we developed the story about black money long before that came into effect,” said Bhojani.

For Jammwal, it was the idea of bringing death-defying stunts to the big screen that attracted him to the sequel.

“Whenever I go into a hotel room or a store, I look for things that can be used as a weapon to defend yourself. Simultaneously, I also look for objects that can be used in an action film,” he said.

The result? The action-packed trailer sees him slide through the tiniest window and obliterate his enemies on a terrace alone.

“We [his stunt team] do not believe in setting boundaries, walls or limitations. We draw our own line… Getting past that tiny window wasn’t easy but when I [went] into my hotel room, I tried doing it at least 30 times and I was able to do it in three takes on the sets… Since I choreographed the action, I know what my body can do,” he said.

This Kalaripayattu expert (a martial art from Kerala) has a liberal take on fitness.

He doesn’t believe in idioms or phrases such as “good bodies are made in the kitchen and not the gym”.

“I train every day of my life. For me it is not about training at 4am or 6am. Even if you wake up at noon and do what you have to do, then you are good… I believe in nothing but that every cell in our body has divine intelligence. So you need to listen to it,” said Jammwal.

Everything in moderation — be it the much-vilified carbohydrates and sugar — will not harm your body, said the actor.

“What I have observed is that all those who know these phrases and idioms rarely practice it… Why not just take your first fifty steps instead?” He also believes in mixing up his routines to keep the body engaged.

So does he ever experience fear?

“I am scared of everything like the rest of us. I am petrified [about] whether I will injure myself… But courage is not the absence of fear, but the conquest of fear,” said Jammwal.

He’s also determined to prove that it’s not the budget of a film but the skills of a stuntman that can hurtle a film to the finish line.

“But I have just one request: Don’t watch this film on an iPad or your computer. If you want to experience some real action, then watch it on the big screens.”

Don’t miss it!

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail releases in the UAE on March 2.