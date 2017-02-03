Varun Dhawan: I was like Badrinath

Indian Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan showcases a creation by designer Kunal Rawal at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, in Mumbai on 1st. February. 2017.2017./ AFP / Sujit JAISWAL

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says that at one point of time, he was like his character Badrinath from the forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

“Badrinath doesn’t have a brain, but he has a heart. That’s how Shashank Khaitan has written the character. He does something, then he thinks about the repercussions. I was like that probably when I was in college,” Dhawan said at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Today, we all Google when we do something. But Badrinath is not like that. He just does it straight away if he thinks of doing something,” he added.

Comparing his appearance in the film with actor Govinda, the Badlapur star said: “I am a very big fan of Chichi bhaiyya [Govinda], the three Khans [Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman], Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, because they are my inspirations [in] what I am doing today. I can’t deny that. It will be unfair to say that I’ve seen Arnold Schwarzenegger to become an actor in Hindi cinema. I’ve gone to the theatre to see Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan dance and I screamed.”

Dhawan saidall of them inspire his performance in some way.

“Every creative person does get inspired and you have to choose the right people to be inspired,” he said.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania iss the second film in the romantic comedy franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, which was also directed by Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The film again stars Alia Bhatt opposite Dhawan and is expected to release on March 10 in India.