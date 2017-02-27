Mobile
‘Trapped’ is a risk worth taking: Vikramaditya Motwane

The film is a survival-thriller starring Rajkummaar Rao

  Image Credit: Supplied
  Vikramaditya Motwane
Tabloid
 

Vikramaditya Motwane says he decided to make Trapped because he wanted to take a risk as a filmmaker.

Trapped is a survival-thriller about a man, played by Rajkumar Rao, who gets trapped in his own house at a high-rise building with no escape route.

“It’s a risk worth taking. If you don’t take a risk then what’s the point. We can’t keep making films in the same space,” said Motwane.

“It’s an engaging film, it is funny in places, there is drama, elements of thrill. We are satisfied and very happy with the film,” he added.

The movie had its world premiere at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival last year and received a standing ovation.

Motwane says the perception that festival films cater to only certain section of audience needs to be broken.

“I think generalisation should not be there. In art house cinema there are cool, edgy and interesting films. My film is commercial. I think because of social media and YouTube things are changing. Today people have a judgement about films,” he said.

Trapped marks Motwane’s return to the big screen after his 2013 romantic drama Lootera. And he says his upcoming venture is no smaller film.

Directed by Motwane and produced by Phantom Films, the film will arrive in theatres in India on March 17.

