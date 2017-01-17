Taapsee Pannu gatecrashes celebration for new film

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Taapsee Pannu gatecrashes celebration for new film

Actress stopped the music and soon took centre stage at the event to promote upcoming film ‘Runningshaadi.com’

Image Credit: IANS
Actress Taapsee Pannu
Tabloid
 

Actress Taapsee Pannu gatecrashed a real-life pre-wedding celebration to promote her upcoming film Runningshaadi.com.

“I was so thrilled and slightly nervous to execute this idea. Nothing can be more special to play the first song of our film in a real shaadi [wedding]. I took the risk of gatecrashing the sangeet ceremony and to my surprise, the guests there welcomed me with equal enthusiasm,” Pannu said in a statement.

Pannu attended the celebrations at a suburban hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. She wore Indian attire and surprised the bride and groom.

Pannu stopped the music and soon took centre stage to explain the purpose of her visit to everyone. She then invited the guests to dance with her to the song Dimpy De Naal Bhaage Bunty, sung by the late Punjabi singer Labh Janjua.

The Pink star said that the bride and groom had no idea about her visit.

“They were totally taken back. The entire gathering danced with me on my song. It was a Gujarati wedding, but the way they did a Punjabi jig was priceless. I shall remember this experience for a lifetime because this is the first time ever I have gatecrashed a wedding function,” she added.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access