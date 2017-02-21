Sushmita Sen in Dubai: An enduring legacy

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen

If you were a ’90s kid who grew up in India, then watching a beaming Sushmita Sen win the 1994 Miss Universe crown in Philippines will undoubtedly be an integral part of your pop-culture consciousness.

Armed with grace and gravitas, when this 18-year-old spoke, the world listened.

23 years later, she’s still got it.

After her turn as the judge of the 65th edition of the Miss Universe contest in Philippines, Sen, 41, flew into the UAE this month to promote the local property developer, Danube.

Even as she spoke of concrete, high-rises and business verticals — not exactly riveting topics — she made it sound relatable and not like watching paint dry.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Dastak in 1996, had a prolific run until the mid-2000s in Hindi and has acted in blockbusters including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, as the alluring college professor, and in the envelope-pushing drama, Filhaal, in which she agrees to be a surrogate for her best friend. But over the last few years, it was the role of a doting mother to her two adopted daughters that she has embraced.

First in line to live life on her terms, Sen is ruled by her own set of distinct philosophies that helped her thrive and stay afloat in the competitive celebrity culture space.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid!, the actress spoke about fame, films, power of Hindi and her upcoming autobiography that will not be ghost-written...

Every human being must have two faces

She said these words first in the 1994 Miss Universe contest, stressing on the importance of a person having two faces — one for yourself and one for the public. She lives by this philosophy even today. Her latest commercial for the property developer too has her saying those words (a freaky coincidence, according to Sen) triggering a sense of dejavu.

“Back in the day, when I gave that answer, my mom cringed in her seat thinking why am I saying those words. But I think people like to hear the truth. Most people understand that you often have two faces. I am not always politically correct and I am not very barbie-like either. I am real. You will always see the happier me in front of the cameras. Even if I am having a bad day, I try my level best not to share it and just elevate the spirit of the people. But at no time should you forget that I am a human being too.”

This is a great time to tell your truth

These days, everybody out there has a story and enjoys a celebrity status, believes Sen.

“Today, there’s a boom in social media. Back then, there were only celebrities and public figures in the public eye. The common man was faceless. But today everyone has got a camera and can take selfies anytime. Everyone has a story and enjoys a celebrity status. So go on and tell your own stories. But my own request is that if you have something to say, say it gracefully, because you may affect the sensitivities of many people.”

Treat life as a great adventure

Sen made a choice long time ago to be true to who she is and not get submerged in the surround noise.

“I chose not to get lost in the debris of what everyone expects me to be or their expectations to look a certain way. I didn’t worry about haters or say things worrying that I will be derided. When you design your life according to general opinions then you become generic. I am very specific.”

Never put conditions to living life

Sen chose to step away from the world of films because she didn’t want her career to shape her identity.

“I may have chosen not to be defined by a Friday [The day on which Hindi films release in India] or by how much a film made at the box office. I wanted to have a life away from all of that. I want to be able to work, stand on my feet and do things differently. And moments like this when I am the face of Danube, it solidifies my belief that it’s wonderful to live life on your own terms. But it’s even better when you have people appreciate you for it. Given his [Rizwan Sajan, CEO and founder of Danube] line of business, he could well be thinking to opt for someone who’s in this Friday. It’s definitely not me, but he’s like-minded and we walk the same path.”

Setbacks in life defines you as a person

Sen confesses that her life has seen low points, but it’s what she did with it that made all the difference.

“Every human being has setbacks in their story but it’s how you bounce back that defines you. My low points in my life have been fantastic when I look back at it. Sometimes you procrastinate and that low point is the much-needed jerk that you need. I always tell my kids, beta [child], you can have the highest opinion of yourself about your degree of courage or smartness, but you know yourself only when a crisis hits. At that point, you are either a hero or the coward that ran in the other direction. So until that happens, you never know.”

Your children can be your greatest leveller, after God

While Sen believes that Bollywood has given her a robust reach across India, apart from wealth and fame, being a single mother changes your priorities in a big way.

“There comes a time when the roles you are looking at and what the other actresses are doing to stay in the game makes you realise that it’s a factory outlet where how many films in a year you do matters. I realised I was giving up six months of my life waiting for the hero to arrive on the sets, while my children were waiting for me at home. I couldn’t do that. That is not a good investment of my time. I choose what to invest in. I decided that I did not want to miss out on their first step or their first day of school.”

It’s good to be happily stubborn

Sen believes that she can always return to the world of Hindi films when she’s ready or when a script blows her mind way. She’s still looking.

“The hardest part is to be happily stubborn... Right now, I have two publishing houses interested in my autobiography. I will not be ghost writing them and I want it to be a book that make people feel, rather than be blown away by my language. The whole purpose is that I will not glorify my life... I want to write a book that inspires lives and propels them to be better individuals.”

Her parting words:

“Never be bogged down by anything that will stop you from taking that one shot at life. Be alive in every possible way.” Enough said.

QUOTE UNQUOTE:

“A lot’s going to happen in your life love. But always be true to the name your father gave you,” Sen said when asked what advise she would give her 18-year-old self.