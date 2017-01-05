Mobile
Sushant Singh Rajput in Dubai

Bollywood actor seems to be following Shah Rukh Khan’s path of discovering Dubai. Bring on the adrenalin

The great weather and the sand dunes in the UAE seem to have brought out the romantic in Sushant Singh Rajput.

The M.S. Dhoni star, who is exploring Dubai, couldn’t help but imitate the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic romantic pose.

With his arms wide open and a dreamy face on, Singh tweeted a 14-second video of him trying to pull off Khan’s patented move: “Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:) But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) [When in Dubai, you have to try] #BeMyGuest.”

His attempt was lauded by Khan, who retweeted the video with: “The hair, the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!!.”

Singh, who was recently appreciated for his role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni, was also spotted soaring like a bird on a paraglider.

“A motorised cycle, a fan, a chute and 3,000 feet! Dubai runs on adrenalin,” wrote Singh on his Facebook account.

Recently, the Roshans were also spotted holidaying in Dubai with their extended family. Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife, Sussanne, even celebrated her father’s birthday here, proving that the UAE is a popular spot among Bollywood stars.

Khan, who recently released a series of videos promoting the city for Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), owns a mansion in the UAE.

