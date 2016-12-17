Mobile
Sunny Leone still uncomfortable being a star

Actress has been the most searched personality online in India in the past few years

Image Credit: AFP
Sunny Leone
Tabloid
 

She has spent nearly half a decade in the film industry, but actress Sunny Leone says she finds the ‘star’ tag uncomfortable.

The actress shot into the limelight for her stint in Bigg Boss in 2011, before bagging her Bollywood debut the following year in Jism 2.

Leone has since then worked in several films, including with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

“I don’t know what it feels like to be a star. I don’t see myself as one. I might have had success, which I worked really hard for, but I don’t see myself the way people see me. I always find it really uncomfortable,” she said.

“I can’t see myself as someone who is supposedly in a privileged situation owing to their work. I just see people as a whole and I don’t see myself as anything more or less,” the 35-year-old actress added.

Although Leone has been the most searched personality online in India in the past few years, off late her films have failed to work at the box office.

This year alone the actress had three releases - Mastizaade, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.

Leone said sometimes filmmakers promise her a wonderful film, but the final result is nothing but saddening. “There have been a few situations where what happens is, some people sell me the moon and the stars and then when you see what they’ve done is sad. It takes me a long time to adjust,” she said.

“My husband then helps me go through this. I might be [upset] that the movie didn’t do well or things didn’t turn out the way they wanted to. But there are so many wonderful things in my world and I focus on that,” said the actress.

She was also recently featured in BBC’s 100 most influential women list which was surprising for the actress.

“I wasn’t expecting that. It was surprising. It’s an honour to be on the list. It took time to sink in, and then I started to understand what it means to be on that list. I know there are a lot of people in Bollywood who do good things but the fact that they recognised me, I am very happy for,” she said.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

