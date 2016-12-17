Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Shweta Nanda will be worried if daughter plans to be actor

Says it’s a tough industry full of rejection

Image Credit: Supplied
Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya
Tabloid
 

She may come from a family of Bollywood stars but Shweta Bachchan Nanda says she would be worried if her daughter, Navya Naveli, wants to take up acting.

Shweta’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, continues to be a megastar in Bollywood at age 74, while her mother, Jaya, brother, Abhishek, and sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, are prominent names in the industry.

“I will be worried if she plans to be an actor. I don’t think it is as easy as it looks. You have to work extremely hard, especially if you are a woman. And I wonder if she has in her to bear with all of it.

“Also, there is a lot of failure involved, which many people don’t see. The failure is personal, your acting skills. the way you look on screen is slashed out in [the] open,” Shweta said.

Navya has been in the spotlight recently, with her pictures doing the rounds on social media.

According to Shweta, the right way to become an actor is to “want and rightly prepare” for it like her mother, not “stumble” into it like her father.

“My mother was the eldest daughter in the family. She graduated and told his father about her ambition of becoming an actor. Soon she joined acting school, and was a great student.

“I feel this is the way to go about it. Not because you see this as an easy way out. Instant fame and money in this industry is a myth,” she said at the launch of Standing on the Apple Box by Aishwarya R Dhanush, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.

She has also written the foreword for the book.

Shwetha likes to maintain a low profile.

The 42-year-old mother of two recently wrote an open letter asking media to give her daughter her “private life” back.

“My children are no celebrities. Why smash them on internet for one reason or the other? Let them earn their attention on their own. It shouldn’t be just because they are related to somebody,” she said.

To prevent news flashes about Navya from reaching her, the Bachchans do not have any Google alert for her.

“We have no Google alert for her, because it would be very upsetting for her to read these things. I didn’t do anything for two years; thinking that it would only draw more attention towards it,” she said.

Shweta said the decision to keep her away from the attention is not driven by any gender bias as she would be equally protective of her son.

Calling her family a “home of women” who are strong-headed and independent, Shweta said that everyone was free to to pursue their own dreams and hopes Navya does the same.

“My home is a home of women. Be it my grand-mother, mother, sister-in-law and me, we all are strong opinionated women. I am sure she will carry it forward,” she says.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Aishwarya Rai
follow this tag on MGNAishwarya Rai
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Aishwarya Rai
follow this tag on MGN
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed