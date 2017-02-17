Shilpa Shetty empathises with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty during the trailer launch of film Aa Gaya Hero in Mumbai on Feb 1, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has said she understands the emotion and pressure felt by new mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“[Being an actress] is the synonym of a fit body. I had the same pressure when I became a mother. I didn’t get out of the house for five months. After my delivery, I went with my husband for brunch and I heard some ladies laughing and talking about my weight. It was very daunting,” Shetty said at the launch of her wellness series by Tiger Shroff here on Thursday in Mumbai.

Kapoor Khan, who recently spoke about her pregnancy and how she is planning to get back into shape, said she was hurt by the comments she read on a website.

“People love to talk about others but you’ve to understand what fitness means to you. It doesn’t matter what other people think of you. It is a part of our life that as a celebrity we are going to be judged anyway,” she said.

“Even if we overate during the pregnancy, what’s the big deal? Losing weight is the easiest thing to do if you are focused,” said the actress, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast.