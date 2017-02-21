Shahid gets star-studded pre-birthday party
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar among others attended actor Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash.
Wife Mira Rajput hosted the party in suburban Juhu, Mumbai on Monday.
The Haider actor will turn 36 on Saturday.
Padmavati co-stars Singh and Padukone made their presence felt at the party.
Other guests present at the party were Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, R. Balki, Gauri Shinde and Varun Dhawan.
However, his Rangoon co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan were not there.
Kapoor will next be seen in the Bhardwaj-directed film which is scheduled to release on Thursday in the UAE. He also stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.