Shah Rukh Khan sad that ‘My Name is Khan’ is still relevant

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose movie My Name Is Khan on Sunday turned seven, feels sad that the film’s plot about the plight of Muslims in the US after 9/11 is still relevant.

The 2010 drama, which also featured actress Kajol, told the story of Rizvan Khan, who embarks on a journey to meet the US President after his son’s killing and attempts to change people’s perception about religion.

“It’s kinda sad too that ‘My Name Is Khan’ is still relevant. But thanks Karan [Johar], Ravi, Kajol, SEL Shibani Niranjan Deepa Jimmy and all cast/crew for a special film,” he tweeted.

The actor’s message, it seems, hints at US President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order to temporarily bar entry into the US to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The order suspends for 120 days the entry of all refugees and the issuing of visas for 90 days for citizens from seven countries — Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran — until new mechanisms can be put in place to screen them more effectively.

“Thank you Rizvan for spreading your love, your message, your innocence... Seven years of My Name Is Khan,” Johar, the film’s director, replied.

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho also congratulated Khan.

“‘My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist’ Congratulations SRK for the seventh anniversary of this wonderful movie,” Coelho said.

Coelho attached the screenshot of his earlier tweet that read: “His first and (only movie) I watched (this year, even it was released in 2008) was My Name Is Khan. And not only the movie was excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles — As you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”