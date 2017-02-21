Shah Rukh Khan kicks off ‘Ittefaq’ shoot

The shoot for Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha film Ittefaq — a remake of the late Yash Chopra’s eponymous 1969 directorial — began in Mumbai on Monday, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan giving his creative input on the set.

Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the movie along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and B.R. Films. It is being directed by the late B.R. Chopra’s grandson Abhay.

“Great day one of Ittefaq. Thank you SRK sir. This one will be special,” Malhotra said on Instagram, with a photograph featuring the team with the movie’s clapboard.

Malhotra, who sported bruises on his face for his role in the murder mystery, was enthusiastic about the shoot.

“It was great to have Shah Rukh sir visit us on the sets. He gave us tips and creative suggestions on our roles. I am really excited to create this film with Dharma and Red Chillies,” Malhotra said in a statement.

Sinha tweeted: “Thank YOU SRK, Karan Johar and of B.R. Films. Was an amazing first day on set today with you all! Great start to our Ittefaq journey.”

The two actors won’t be seen as a romantic couple in the film, and instead have strong lead roles to themselves,

Khan said the original Ittefaq, which featured Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Bindu, is one of his “favourite films by Yash ji”, while Johar said the team was “excited to recreate the magic”.