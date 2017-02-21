Shah Rukh Khan kicks off ‘Ittefaq’ shoot

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shah Rukh Khan kicks off ‘Ittefaq’ shoot

The remake of the 1969 film features Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha

  • Shah Rukh KhanImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The shoot for Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha film Ittefaq — a remake of the late Yash Chopra’s eponymous 1969 directorial — began in Mumbai on Monday, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan giving his creative input on the set.

Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the movie along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and B.R. Films. It is being directed by the late B.R. Chopra’s grandson Abhay.

“Great day one of Ittefaq. Thank you SRK sir. This one will be special,” Malhotra said on Instagram, with a photograph featuring the team with the movie’s clapboard.

Malhotra, who sported bruises on his face for his role in the murder mystery, was enthusiastic about the shoot.

“It was great to have Shah Rukh sir visit us on the sets. He gave us tips and creative suggestions on our roles. I am really excited to create this film with Dharma and Red Chillies,” Malhotra said in a statement.

Sinha tweeted: “Thank YOU SRK, Karan Johar and of B.R. Films. Was an amazing first day on set today with you all! Great start to our Ittefaq journey.”

The two actors won’t be seen as a romantic couple in the film, and instead have strong lead roles to themselves,

Khan said the original Ittefaq, which featured Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Bindu, is one of his “favourite films by Yash ji”, while Johar said the team was “excited to recreate the magic”.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Designer Anju Modi eyes period films

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen