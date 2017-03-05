Mobile
Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour to go to Sydney, Auckland

The tour will also regale Bollywood buffs in Hong Kong on April 16

Image Credit: AP
Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Tabloid
 

Salman Khan announced the full schedule of his Da-Bangg tour, which will have celebrities like Prabhudheva, Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu and Badshah travel to places in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Announcing that the tour will travel to Sydney (April 21), Auckland (April 22) and Melbourne (April 23), Khan shared the posters of the tour and captioned the posts, “Get ready for Da-Bangg tour.”

But before the Australia and New Zealand leg, the tour will regale Bollywood buffs in Hong Kong on April 16.

The event is organised by The Chocolate Room. Other artists who will be a part of the tour include Daisy Shah and Manish Paul.

Khan will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight and Ali Abbas’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

