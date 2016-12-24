Mobile
Salman Khan is top earning Indian star of 2016

His earnings constituted 9.84 per cent of the total wealth of all the top 100 Indian celebrities for 2016

Image Credit: PTI
Salman Khan
Tabloid
 

Actor Salman Khan has topped the 2016 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List with estimated earnings of Rs2.7 billion (Dh146 million), driven by the success of his films Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sultan.

According to US magazine, there has not been a single year when either Shah Rukh Khan or Khan has not been No. 1 on its Celebrity 100 List.

SRK — who made Rs2.2175 billion during the year — has taken the spot thrice, while Khan — whose total earnings constituted 9.84 per cent of the total wealth (Rs27.45 billion) of all the top 100 Indian celebrities for 2016 — has got it twice.

In the fifth Forbes India Celebrity 100 List, the ranking is based on two parameters: Estimates of entertainment-related earnings and estimates of fame during the period October 2015 to September 2016. The top five names include Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Among the women, Priyanka Chopra — whose fame in the US has got a boost with Quantico — earned Rs760 million, while Deepika Padukone — who has also forayed into the West with xXx: Return of Xander Cage — made Rs697.5 million, according to the magazine.

