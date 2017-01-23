Rishi Kapoor’s book is witty, honest: Anil Kapoor

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rishi Kapoor’s book is witty, honest: Anil Kapoor

The actors have worked together in several films, including ‘Vijay’ and ‘Gurudev’

  • Madrid: Actor Anil Kapoor during Awards 2016 in Madrid on June 26, 2016. (Photo: IANS)Image Credit: IANS
  • Mumbai: Actor Rishi Kapoor during the success party of film Kapoor & Sons in Mumbai on April 3, 2016. (Photo: Image Credit: IANS
Tabloid
 

Actor Anil Kapoor says veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, is “insightful, witty and honest”.

The autobiography talks about his and his late father Raj Kapoor’s affairs with co-stars, his belief in the father-son relationship and his passion for acting.

“Rishi Kapoor, reading your book is like walking down memory lane. And just like you, it’s insightful, witty and honest,” Anil posted on Twitter on Monday.

Rishi, whose family has been part of the Hindi film industry for the past 85 years, was tagged “chocolate hero” and “lover boy” in his prime in the 1980s. The actor is known for films such as Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Karz, Do Dooni Chaar and for the more recent Kapoor & Sons.

He has co-authored the book with Meena Iyer.

Anil and Rishi have worked together in films such as Vijay, Karobaar: The Business of Love and Gurudev.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGNAnil Kapoor
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Shah Rukh on fan death: ‘Extremely unfortunate’

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report