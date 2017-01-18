Rishi Kapoor launches memoir ‘Khullam Khulla’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rishi Kapoor launches memoir ‘Khullam Khulla’

In his autobiography, actor has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life

Image Credit: IANS
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh at the book launch in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Tabloid
 

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday launched his autobiography, titled Khullam Khulla — Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, in New Delhi in the presence of his wife Neetu Singh and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The event, which took place at The Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, was attended by veteran actress Nafisa Ali, Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni, comedian Papa CJ and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who paid a tribute to the Bobby actor by singing his famous song Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge.

In his autobiography, Kapoor has revealed some of the unknown aspects of his life, right from his and his late father Raj Kapoor’s affairs with co-stars to his belief on father-son relationships, and his passion for acting.

Kapoor has co-authored the book with Meena Iyer.

“The most difficult part while writing this autobiography was to remain honest, and me and Meena had very verticals. So, we had to choose as we had to reflect on cinema, family, career etc. She assembled it all part by part and we took it forward. We took three and a half years to write this book,” Kapoor said at the launch, where he had a conversation with actor Suhel Seth.

Talking about his wife, Kapoor said: “I guess she has lost weight. People normally tell me that you don’t feed your wife. No, but I must tell you that Neetu and writer Meenu have coped up with a very impatient man.”

“Neetu has been with me since last 37 years. Meena has been there since last three and a half years. I really marvel the way they have coped with it.”

Talking about his late father, Kapoor said: “For me Raj Kapoor was not only a father. He was my guru. Whatever I am today is because of him. When we were kids we knew that we were children of someone very important because wherever we went people looked at us as Raj Kapoor’s sons.”

“I never argued with my father and it so happened that unfortunately the same kind of relationship passed on with me and Ranbir. I really want that there should be love and respect between us.

“But I am not the type of guy, who will ask him [Ranbir] to share secrets of his girlfriends and all that. I am sorry. It’s my failure. I want there to be a wall between me and him where I can see him, but can’t feel him,” he added.

Kapoor revealed that during Ranbir’s childhood, he was busy working, due to which Ranbir got closer to Neetu.

“Probably he felt that he needs his father, but I’m sorry I just can’t,” he said.

“Ranbir feels that when he is going to have kids, he is not going to be like me. It’s a generation gap. I cannot be a friend to a son. You must accept me the way I am,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor said that compared to earlier times, actors today are more professional.

“hey are all very updated and have so much exposure. Today when I see a six-year-old kid, there is a whole lot of difference from what I was at that age. They are well informed and look after their bodies. They have learned all emotions,” Kapoor said.

“Whereas in my grandfather’s [Prithviraj Kapoor] time, everything was learned by experience. But today’s kids are instant noodles. They are well prepared, they know their lives, and are very professional and punctual,” he said.

“But we were all very bad. We never came on time. We were quite in-disciplined and never knew our lines. We always had secretaries around,” the actor added.

However, Kapoor feels the content and quality of songs was better earlier.

“Today there is no content. We don’t have any value of music. We have multiplex audience. Still we do see better films being made today which couldn’t have been made 10 years ago,” Kapoor said.

“Films like Neerja, Kapoor & Sons and Pink would have never worked 10 years back. But there is audience today who want to see better Hindi cinema,” he added.

The 64-year-old has dedicated his second innings as an actor to actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

“When I started my second innings as an actor, one day Rakesh Roshan called me and said, ‘Listen I have a role for you and it’s a two day part. I just want you to play Hrithik’s father in a film called Krissh or whatever he was making’. I said, ‘No I don’t think so. It will be a wrong move in my career’,” Kapoor said.

“Suddenly he started laughing and asked me what kind of career was I looking at. Those words hit me. Then I said to him that now I will prove it to you that at this age also you can work. I hold the success of my second innings to Rakesh Roshan,” he said.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan
Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGNAnil Kapoor

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN
Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee: Nobody can play Om Puri but me

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access