Rahul Dholakia not worried about ‘Raees’ expectations

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rahul Dholakia not worried about ‘Raees’ expectations

Movie releases on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

National Award winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, whose forthcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is releasing on the same day as Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil says he is not worried about the date clash of the two films as about the high expectations that audiences have of his film.

“As a director, the release date is not in my hand. So, I am not worried about Raees and Kaabil date clash, but people’s expectation,” Dholakia said here.

“From the day we launched the trailer, people started expecting something extra special from the film, and rightfully so. It is a larger than life film starring actors like Shah Rukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and some other fine actors of our time. I just hope we match that (expectation) and people love the film,” he added.

After 150 drafts, five years of hard work and on location shooting in Gujarat and Dubai, Raees is ready to be out on January 25. The film also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The movie is about a bootlegger and his run-ins with the police and political powers.

Dholakia said Shah Rukh’s inputs helped immensely.

Sharing one memorable incident, he said: “There is a nice romantic scene where Raees holds Aasiya [Mahira] up and turns her around. So, Shah Rukh suggested taking it in a speedy frame and I agreed to that. After taking the shot, I checked the monitor and said, ‘Isn’t it too filmy?’

“I heard a voice from behind, and Shah Rukh said, “We’re making a film only. We actually kept that on final edit and it’s a beautiful scene.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor bought best actor award

Leisure Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?