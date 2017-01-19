Priyanka Chopra wins second People’s Choice Award

Priyanka Chopra poses in the press room with the award for favorite dramatic TV actress at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Januaru 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has won the award for favourite dramatic TV actress at the People’s Choice Awards for her role in the American TV series Quantico. This is the second People’s Choice Award for Chopra. She bagged her first award in 2016 in the favourite actress in a new TV series category for her role in the same show. Chopra beat actresses Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis for the award. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who will be seen sharing screen space with Chopra in the upcoming film Baywatch, was seen cheering for her at the event. The 34-year-old actress, who plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico, thanked everyone while accepting the trophy and said that it has been an “incredible journey” for her. “Every single woman that was nominated with me today... All of these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television. They were the reason that I wanted to be the actor that I am here today, receiving this award and being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming,” Chopra said. The actress also thanked the entire cast and crew of Quantico, her first Hollywood project. “I am really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle? I am sorry it’s the concussion talking...this [award] means the world to me,” she added.