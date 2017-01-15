Mobile
Priyanka Chopra sends out ‘girl love’ to Alia

The actress was speaking at an episode for ‘Vh1 Inside Access’

Image Credit: AP
Los Angeles : FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows actress Priyanka Chopra at the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. ABC says Chopra is ‚Äúhome resting comfortably‚Äù after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series "Quantico" on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. AP/PTI(AP1_14_2017_000019B)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who contributed to the #GirlLove campaign spearheaded by YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, also known as IISuperwomanII, says she would like to give some girl love to Alia Bhatt.

“I’d like to give Alia ‘girl love’ this year. I think this year has truly been a very special year for her. She’s a young girl, but she’s come into the movies when she was, I think, my age. I came in around when I was 18 or something... She was too. So, I see that in her and she has such a lovely tenacity. So, this year, I think for her achievements, it would be girl love to Alia,” said Chopra, who recently shot for the TV show Vh1 Inside Access.

IISuperwomanII reportedly began the #GirlLove campaign in an attempt to end the cycle of girl-on-girl hate. Chopra was featured on one of the episodes of the online campaign and the episode was titled How To Be A Good Wing Woman.

The actress, who features in the American TV show Quantico, also spoke about how she is managing her career in India and the US.

“I eat Indian food at home. I only have ghar ka khana [food from home] at home. My friends come home to eat Indian food. In New York, I don’t go out. Everyone comes to my house to have homemade biryani. My cook’s awesome,” she said.

“I carry home with me, that’s the only way I can live in another country,” she said.

Chopra, months ago, also had a poolside biryani date with Suits actress Meghan Markle.

The Vh1 Inside Access episode, featuring Chopra, will air on Sunday night.

Loading...

