Priyanka Chopra on Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Priyanka and Jimmy Kimmel.

Actress Priyanka Chopra talked about Indian culture and its special connection to dance and music during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“If you ever go to an Indian family, their wedding or any occasion, it will always be a dance party. We need an excuse to dance. This is different kind of dancing... there’s like craziness and drums and music. And I think, culturally that is reflected in the movies,” Chopra said.

Although the actress has been living the US since the second season of her American TV series Quantico started filing, it’s not home for her.

“I enjoy shooting in New York as it is really close from my home. There is just a 14-hour flight. It is a beautiful city and so picturesque. I work here, but I would like to say that I live in Mumbai,” Chopra said.

When asked about how things work in Bollywood, the star said: “They do have union rules but it’s really actor-driven, and I am a workaholic. Everybody works like that. They [the production houses] follow my lead.”

Recently, Chopra suffered a concussion on the set of Quantico.

Talking about her injury that ended up making headlines everywhere, she said: “I took one day off work, Friday. It was something so silly. I have done so many stunts before in my life. It was just a rainy day, we were running against time and we had to finish our day.”

To which Kimmel said, “Was this a real doctor or a TV doctor? Is this like Grey’s Anatomy?”

“In my head I was a part of Grey’s Anatomy. Because I landed there and people took me in this wheel chair and I was seeing lights because I had to lie down and I was feeling like it was really Grey’s Anatomy,” Chopra quipped.