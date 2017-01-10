Om Puri’s memorial prayer held, Bollywood stars attend
Several stars from the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Naseerudin Shah and Randhir Kapoor, along with their family members, attended the late actor Om Puri’s memorial prayer.
Puri, aged 66, died at his residence after a heart attack on January 6. The prayer meet was held at Iskcon temple in Mumbai.
Bachchan was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shah, a close friend of Puri’s, also arrived with wife Ratna Pathak Shah and their children.
Other celebrities present at the prayer meet were Prateik Babbar, Kabir Bedi, Mini Mathur, Prasoon Joshi, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Shyam Benegal, Vipul Shah, Nandita Das, Prem Chopra, Amol Gupte, Priya Dutt, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Divya Dutta, Kailash Kher, Tisca Chopra, David Dhawan and Shabana Azmi.