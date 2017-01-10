Om Puri’s memorial prayer held, Bollywood stars attend

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2010 file photo, Indian actor Om Puri poses during a London Film Festival photocall of West is West, at a central London cinema. Noted Indian character actor Puri died in the western city of Mumbai on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. In a career spanning more than three decades, Puri had won a slew of national awards and international fame for his work in several critically acclaimed films. He also acted in the British comedy East is East, about the life of a Pakistani immigrant in England and had a small role in Richard Attenborough’s film “Gandhi,” based on the life of the Indian freedom leader Mohandas Gandhi. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Several stars from the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Naseerudin Shah and Randhir Kapoor, along with their family members, attended the late actor Om Puri’s memorial prayer. Puri, aged 66, died at his residence after a heart attack on January 6. The prayer meet was held at Iskcon temple in Mumbai. Bachchan was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shah, a close friend of Puri’s, also arrived with wife Ratna Pathak Shah and their children. Other celebrities present at the prayer meet were Prateik Babbar, Kabir Bedi, Mini Mathur, Prasoon Joshi, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Shyam Benegal, Vipul Shah, Nandita Das, Prem Chopra, Amol Gupte, Priya Dutt, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Divya Dutta, Kailash Kher, Tisca Chopra, David Dhawan and Shabana Azmi.