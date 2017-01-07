Mobile
Om Puri cremated in Mumbai, Bollywood stars attend

Actor was found dead in his house on Friday

  • Relatives and friends of Bollywood actor Om Puri carry his body to an ambulance before his funeral in Mumbai, Image Credit: Reuters
  • Fans of Bollywood actor Om Puri stand outside his house in Mumbai, India January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish SiddiImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Relatives and friends of Bollywood actor Om Puri carry his body from an ambulance at his house in Mumbai, IndiImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Vidya Balan.Image Credit: AFP
  • Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.Image Credit: PTI
  • Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.Image Credit: PTI
  • Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher attends the funeral of actor Om Puri in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo by Santosh HirleImage Credit: PTI
  • Mumbai: Om Puri's wife Nandita and her son during funeral of the actor in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo by SImage Credit: PTI
  • Supriya Pathak Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor.Image Credit: PTI
  • Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and actor Irrfan Khan and at the funeral.Image Credit: PTI
  • Mumbai: Actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar attend the funeral of actor Om Puri in Mumbai on FridayImage Credit: PTI
  • Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman at the funeral of actor Om Puri in Mumbai on Jan 6, 2017. Om Puri who passed away Image Credit: IANS
Tabloid
 

Veteran actor Om Puri, who died from a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday morning, was cremated at the Oshiwara Eletrical crematorium in the presence of various Bollywood actors and filmmakers.

The body of the actor, who was found dead at his residence in the morning, had been taken to the Cooper hospital for a post-mortem and later in the afternoon brought back to his residence for his family, relatives and fans to pay their last respects.

The last rites were carried out by his son Ishaan in the presence of his wife, Nandita Puri, and close friends Ashoke Pandit and Anupam Kher as well as iconic filmmakers like Ketan Mehta, Prakash Jha, and Gobind Nihlani, actors Shabana Azmi, Shakti Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranbir Shorey, Farhan Akhtar and veterans Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Sonu Nigam.

Father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan also paid their respects to the family.

