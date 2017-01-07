Om Puri cremated in Mumbai, Bollywood stars attend

Veteran actor Om Puri, who died from a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday morning, was cremated at the Oshiwara Eletrical crematorium in the presence of various Bollywood actors and filmmakers.
The body of the actor, who was found dead at his residence in the morning, had been taken to the Cooper hospital for a post-mortem and later in the afternoon brought back to his residence for his family, relatives and fans to pay their last respects.
The last rites were carried out by his son Ishaan in the presence of his wife, Nandita Puri, and close friends Ashoke Pandit and Anupam Kher as well as iconic filmmakers like Ketan Mehta, Prakash Jha, and Gobind Nihlani, actors Shabana Azmi, Shakti Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranbir Shorey, Farhan Akhtar and veterans Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Sonu Nigam.
Father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan also paid their respects to the family.