Om Puri cremated in Mumbai, Bollywood stars attend

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman at the funeral of actor Om Puri in Mumbai on Jan 6, 2017. Om Puri who passed away

Mumbai: Actress Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar attend the funeral of actor Om Puri in Mumbai on Friday

Mumbai: Om Puri's wife Nandita and her son during funeral of the actor in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo by S

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher attends the funeral of actor Om Puri in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo by Santosh Hirle

Relatives and friends of Bollywood actor Om Puri carry his body from an ambulance at his house in Mumbai, Indi

Relatives and friends of Bollywood actor Om Puri carry his body to an ambulance before his funeral in Mumbai,

Veteran actor Om Puri, who died from a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday morning, was cremated at the Oshiwara Eletrical crematorium in the presence of various Bollywood actors and filmmakers.

The body of the actor, who was found dead at his residence in the morning, had been taken to the Cooper hospital for a post-mortem and later in the afternoon brought back to his residence for his family, relatives and fans to pay their last respects.

The last rites were carried out by his son Ishaan in the presence of his wife, Nandita Puri, and close friends Ashoke Pandit and Anupam Kher as well as iconic filmmakers like Ketan Mehta, Prakash Jha, and Gobind Nihlani, actors Shabana Azmi, Shakti Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranbir Shorey, Farhan Akhtar and veterans Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and Sonu Nigam.

Father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan also paid their respects to the family.