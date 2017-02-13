Mobile
Katrina Kaif in Dubai for Splash fashion show

Bollywood actress is the brand ambassador for the UAE label

Image Credit: IANS
Actress Katrina Kaif
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who signed up as the face of Dubai fashion brand Splash last year, will be at a fashion show to showcase the label’s latest collection on February 23 at Mall of the Emirates. Kaif, who joined superstar Salman Khan as ambassador, will walk the catwalk at the event, which is free to attend.

“I am very happy to represent the brand as an ambassador for the Middle East, a region that has given me and my movies so much love and support,” Kaif said of her association in August.

The Splash fashion show is scheduled to start at 6.30pm at Mall of the Emirates’ South Galleria.

