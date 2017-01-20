Kareena Kapoor is Anita Dongre’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kareena Kapoor is Anita Dongre’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Bollywood actress, who is the face of the Indian beauty brand, says she is glad to walk for the designer on February 5 at the Jio Garden in Mumbai

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor during the birthday celebrations of fashion designer Manish Malhotra, in Mumbai.
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who dazzled the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) ramp when she was pregnant with her first child, will once again walk the ramp as a showstopper at the end of the Summer/Resort 2017 edition. This will be her first ramp walk after delivering son Taimur.

Kapoor Khan will flaunt a bespoke creation by celebrated designer Anita Dongre, whose line finds inspiration in Lakme’s Liquid Gold collection. The actress, who is the face of Lakme Absolute says she is glad to walk for Dongre, who will be showcasing her collection on February 5 at the Jio Garden in Mumbai.

“It’s always a pleasure representing Lakme at the most spectacular Grand Finale. And, this year as well, I am glad to go back to Lakmé Fashion Week and walk for Anita. I am looking forward to see how she is going to transform the Liquid Gold theme on the runway”, Kapoor Khan said in a statement.

After successfully establishing Gloss, Sculpt and Illuminate as trend leading make-up ranges, Lakme is now introducing the next generation of lipsticks, enriched with argan oil. Known around the world as a miracle beauty solution, argan oil (aka liquid gold) is considered by the beauty industry to be almost as valuable as the metal it’s named for.

“Kareena has been an absolute role model through her pregnancy and shortly after the arrival of her baby boy, she now returns to her favourite role as showstopper for the Lakme grand finale in February. LFW would’ve missed our golden girl,” said Purnima Lamba, head of innovation, Lakme. “And Kareena wears the brand ambassador crown for Anita Dongre’s label AND as well as Lakmé, so her return to this season’s finale runway will be a doubly magical occasion.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor bought best actor award

Leisure Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE