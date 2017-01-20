Kareena Kapoor is Anita Dongre’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor during the birthday celebrations of fashion designer Manish Malhotra, in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who dazzled the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) ramp when she was pregnant with her first child, will once again walk the ramp as a showstopper at the end of the Summer/Resort 2017 edition. This will be her first ramp walk after delivering son Taimur.

Kapoor Khan will flaunt a bespoke creation by celebrated designer Anita Dongre, whose line finds inspiration in Lakme’s Liquid Gold collection. The actress, who is the face of Lakme Absolute says she is glad to walk for Dongre, who will be showcasing her collection on February 5 at the Jio Garden in Mumbai.

“It’s always a pleasure representing Lakme at the most spectacular Grand Finale. And, this year as well, I am glad to go back to Lakmé Fashion Week and walk for Anita. I am looking forward to see how she is going to transform the Liquid Gold theme on the runway”, Kapoor Khan said in a statement.

After successfully establishing Gloss, Sculpt and Illuminate as trend leading make-up ranges, Lakme is now introducing the next generation of lipsticks, enriched with argan oil. Known around the world as a miracle beauty solution, argan oil (aka liquid gold) is considered by the beauty industry to be almost as valuable as the metal it’s named for.

“Kareena has been an absolute role model through her pregnancy and shortly after the arrival of her baby boy, she now returns to her favourite role as showstopper for the Lakme grand finale in February. LFW would’ve missed our golden girl,” said Purnima Lamba, head of innovation, Lakme. “And Kareena wears the brand ambassador crown for Anita Dongre’s label AND as well as Lakmé, so her return to this season’s finale runway will be a doubly magical occasion.”