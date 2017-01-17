Karan Singh Grover to auction his artwork for a cause

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Karan Singh Grover to auction his artwork for a cause

The actor, who is married to actress Bipasha Basu, will next feature in the upcoming ‘3 Dev’

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover during the Hindustan Times most stylish Awards 2016, in Mumbai on March 20, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Karan Singh Grover will host a fund-raiser through an art exhibition.

“I like abstract art since it’s a way of expressing my emotions on the canvas. I find it to be soothing. If my sketches can help raise funds for the under-privileged, then I’ll feel proud to be associated with such a good cause,” said Grover.

“Karan has decided to conduct a special art exhibition of his exclusive paintings and the proceeds of the same will be donated for a cause. Karan is into abstract art and often uses pen and ink for the sketches he creates,” said a source close to the actor.

The source added that Grover, who was last seen on screen in Hate Story 3 in 2016, has a huge collection of abstract art and he wants to auction it through the art exhibition.

Grover, who is married to actress Bipasha Basu, will next feature in the upcoming 3 Dev.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Bipasha Basu
follow this tag on MGNBipasha Basu

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Bipasha Basu
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran