Karan Singh Grover to auction his artwork for a cause

Karan Singh Grover will host a fund-raiser through an art exhibition.

“I like abstract art since it’s a way of expressing my emotions on the canvas. I find it to be soothing. If my sketches can help raise funds for the under-privileged, then I’ll feel proud to be associated with such a good cause,” said Grover.

“Karan has decided to conduct a special art exhibition of his exclusive paintings and the proceeds of the same will be donated for a cause. Karan is into abstract art and often uses pen and ink for the sketches he creates,” said a source close to the actor.

The source added that Grover, who was last seen on screen in Hate Story 3 in 2016, has a huge collection of abstract art and he wants to auction it through the art exhibition.

Grover, who is married to actress Bipasha Basu, will next feature in the upcoming 3 Dev.