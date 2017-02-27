Karan Johar on Kangana remarks: ‘That was fun for her’

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar says actress Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about him promoting nepotism in the film industry doesn’t hold true for him.

Ranaut, known for her brazen honesty, took a dig at Johar when she appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan. She called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” in Bollywood.

During a chat session on Twitter, Johar was asked: “Was Kangana correct about nepotism?”

He posted: “Not entirely. She made an impact with her sweeping statements. That was fun... for her! And the show.”

Asked whether he is obsessed with star kids, Johar said: “Ask Kangana.”

The year 2016 was a difficult one for Johar as his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil got into trouble due to the presence of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Now, Johar hopes that he gets to spend a year without offending anyone.

Asked about his biggest achievement, the filmmaker said it is surviving Twitter.

Another thing he discussed during the chat session was his relationship status.

Johar, who wrote about his sexual orientation in his book An Unsuitable Boy, said he is “single, available and borderline desperate.”