Kangana says her ‘Rangoon’ scenes were cut

Indian National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says she was worried audiences wouldn’t like her performance in Rangoon because of cuts to her scenes.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The romantic drama is set during the Second World War.

“I never thought people would appreciate my performance as many of my scenes were cut. They were important for my graph,” Ranaut said in a statement.

“When I came to know that a lot of my scenes were cut, my hopes were shattered. I thought people would just find my work average. But in spite of that people like it so much so I’m very happy,” she added.

Earlier, it was speculated that Ranaut’s character in the film is loosely based on an Indian actress-stuntwoman from the 1930s, Fearless Nadia.

However, in an interview, Ranaut said: “I think there is some legal hassle around that. First of all, we cannot comment on a matter when it’s already in the court, but we can assure you that [my character] is not based on any living or dead person.”