Indian Muslim group condemns ‘Lipstick Under my Burkha’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian Muslim group condemns ‘Lipstick Under my Burkha’

The film was earlier banned by the Central Board of Film Certification for being ‘lady-oriented’

Image Credit: Supplied
Konkona Sen Sharma in a still from Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tabloid
 

A Muslim organisation in India has asked that the censor board not clear the Prakash Jha-produced film Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The film, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, has already run into trouble as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned its release for being “lady-oriented” and containing “abusive words”.

“Advisory panel of Madhya Pradesh unit of All India Muslim Tehwar Committee at its meeting here on Friday condemned the movie,” the organisation’s state unit chairman Ausaf Shahmeeri Khurram said.

He alleged that the film was “against the dignity of our women and tenets of Islam” and said the AIMTC had requested the CBFC not to clear it.

The film was shot in Bhopal.

Lipstick Under My Burkha won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival. It features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthaku. PTI LAL EMY

Meanwhile, censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani on Saturday said that the CBFC is responsible for more than just rating films.

“CBFC is part of the government, the responsibility of which is not only limited to issuing certificates to the films but also to preserve the culture and tradition of the country. CBFC is needed so that right kind of films are exhibited in public,” Nihalani said.

“The status quo will be maintained till the time I am here. We will follow the guidelines,” he said.

Nihalani explained why the CBFC refused to give the movie a rating certificate.

“We have not blocked the title [of the film] but our objection is to the content of the film. We are in favour of women empowerment as is being talked about but we don’t agree with the type of treatment and projection that has been accorded to them,” Nihalani said.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Trapped’ is a risk worth taking: Motwane

Leisure Gallery

Oscars 2017: Winners in key categories

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat