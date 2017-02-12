Mobile
Huma Qureshi earned her roles in Bollywood

The actress will next be seen in Gurinder Chadha’s ‘The Viceroy’s House’

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi during the media interaction of film Jolly LLB 2 in Mumbai on Jan 30, 2017 (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

In her five-year long career she has mostly done ensemble films but Huma Qureshi says she doesn’t regret being part of huge casts.

The 30-year-old star debuted in 2012 with Gangs of Wasseypur and went on to appear in films such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, D-Day, Dedh Ishqiya, Ek Thi Daayan and Badlapur.

“There was no plan really. Till Dedh Ishqiya every film that I have done, I’d auditioned for it. And I say it very proudly because I feel that I’ve earned it. It wasn’t designed for me or it wasn’t planned for me. No one decided to launch me,” said Qureshi.

“I’ve worked at it. I am from Delhi I’ve done theatre and I’ve come up that way. So, I’m very proud of the fact that there’s a growth in my career and that at least I’m not going in minus,” she added.

Qureshi is now all set to foray into Hollywood with Gurinder Chadha’s The Viceroy’s House and the actress is all praise for her Indian-origin English film director.

“I’m very excited to work with Gurinder. It’s a very beautiful film and Gurinder is known for this very interesting British-Indo way of looking at things.

“I was very excited to work for this project because first of all she is a woman and she is British. Then she is Indian and Punjabi and she was going to make a film on partition,” said Qureshi.

The movie is a love story of a Muslim woman and a Hindu man, and also stars Manish Dayal, Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson.

Though she is happy to sign her first ever international project, Qureshi said “she has not said yes to the movie just because it is Hollywood”. The actress says it was the story which prompted her to get on board.

“Whether it’s English or any other language, it doesn’t really matter. You should be excited about your role, you should be excited about what you are doing. You should not do an English movie just because everyone is doing an English film. That’s a little sad.

“If this film was made in Hindi or Tamil or Telugu, I would have still done it,” she said.

The actress is currently seen in Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2.

