Hrithik Roshan turns 43, Bollywood celebrates

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hrithik Roshan turns 43, Bollywood celebrates

The actor will next be seen in ‘Kaabil’, releasing in the UAE on January 25

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan during the launch of Ana De`s blog Risque on Fitness, Food and Fashion, in Mumbai, on Dec 9, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

As Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turned 43 on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity including Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Govinda wished the actor good health, happiness and love, on social media.

Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which released in 2000.

The actor went on to work in hit films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Agneepath. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil, which also stars Yami Gautam.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

Farhan Akhtar: “And here’s wishing you Hrithik an awesome year ahead. Happy birthday and keep spreading that love and good vibes wherever you go. Big big hug.”

Govinda: “Happy birthday to one of the most amazing dancers, Hrithik. God bless.”

Abhishek Bachchan: “Bro braz! Today I wish you good health and happiness forever. Have a great birthday Hrithik big love.”

Farah Khan: “Happy Birthday Duggu, may you have the best year ever with loads of happiness, health, wealth, prosperity, lots of success and love.”

Riteish Deshmukh: “Dearest Hrithik — wishing you a very happy birthday. Have a blessed one. Keep inspiring... Best wishes for Kaabil. Looks so good!”

Sajid Khan: “Happy birthday my friend. Have a great one.”

Kunal Kohli: “Happy birthday. One never forgets their first. You’re mine. My directorial debut was with you, love you always.”

Uday Chopra: “Happy Birthday! Hrithik, here’s to an amazing day and year ahead. Lots of love.”

Vishal Dadlani: “Happy Birthday, Hrithik! Big love, and a spectacular year!”

Rajpal Yadav: “Hope that you have a wonderful birthday Hrithik. Wishing you great success and happiness in the years to come! Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Madame Tussauds to open in India in New Delhi

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats