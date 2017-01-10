Hrithik Roshan turns 43, Bollywood celebrates

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan during the launch of Ana De`s blog Risque on Fitness, Food and Fashion, in Mumbai, on Dec 9, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

As Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turned 43 on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity including Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Govinda wished the actor good health, happiness and love, on social media.

Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which released in 2000.

The actor went on to work in hit films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Agneepath. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil, which also stars Yami Gautam.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

Farhan Akhtar: “And here’s wishing you Hrithik an awesome year ahead. Happy birthday and keep spreading that love and good vibes wherever you go. Big big hug.”

Govinda: “Happy birthday to one of the most amazing dancers, Hrithik. God bless.”

Abhishek Bachchan: “Bro braz! Today I wish you good health and happiness forever. Have a great birthday Hrithik big love.”

Farah Khan: “Happy Birthday Duggu, may you have the best year ever with loads of happiness, health, wealth, prosperity, lots of success and love.”

Riteish Deshmukh: “Dearest Hrithik — wishing you a very happy birthday. Have a blessed one. Keep inspiring... Best wishes for Kaabil. Looks so good!”

Sajid Khan: “Happy birthday my friend. Have a great one.”

Kunal Kohli: “Happy birthday. One never forgets their first. You’re mine. My directorial debut was with you, love you always.”

Uday Chopra: “Happy Birthday! Hrithik, here’s to an amazing day and year ahead. Lots of love.”

Vishal Dadlani: “Happy Birthday, Hrithik! Big love, and a spectacular year!”

Rajpal Yadav: “Hope that you have a wonderful birthday Hrithik. Wishing you great success and happiness in the years to come! Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.”