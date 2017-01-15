Dia Mirza to star in Sanjay Dutt biopic
Actress and producer Dia Mirza has joined the cast of actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Mirza shared the news on Twitter.
“The happiest place in the world is on a Rajkumar Hirani film set. Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal,” she posted.
Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will play Dutt.
Mirza also shared a picture of the cast cutting a cake together on the set.
Earlier, Hirani tweeted that he had begun shooting for the film.
“First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew,” he posted on Saturday.