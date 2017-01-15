Mobile
Dia Mirza to star in Sanjay Dutt biopic

Actress says that a Rajkumar Hirani film set is the happiest place in the world

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza during the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival at the Royal Opera House, in Mumbai, on Oct 20, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Actress and producer Dia Mirza has joined the cast of actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Mirza shared the news on Twitter.

“The happiest place in the world is on a Rajkumar Hirani film set. Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal,” she posted.

Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will play Dutt.

Mirza also shared a picture of the cast cutting a cake together on the set.

Earlier, Hirani tweeted that he had begun shooting for the film.

“First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew,” he posted on Saturday.

