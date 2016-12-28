Deepika praises Katrina and Anushka
Deepika Padukone has praised Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on their episode of chat show Koffee With Karan.
The 30-year-old actress took to Twitter to applaud the two stars.
“These girls were on fire! What a fun episode,” Padukone wrote.
Kaif and Sharma were at their funniest best and even made host Karan Johar have a “meltdown”.
Padukone has previously dated Kaif’s former flame Ranbir Kapoor, and is currently said to be in relationship with Sharma’s rumoured ex-boyfriend, Ranveer Singh.