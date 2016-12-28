Mobile
Deepika praises Katrina and Anushka

She says the two were on fire on ‘Koffee With Karan’

  • New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone during the uneiling of the country's first nationwide public awarenessImage Credit: PTI
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Deepika Padukone has praised Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on their episode of chat show Koffee With Karan.

The 30-year-old actress took to Twitter to applaud the two stars.

“These girls were on fire! What a fun episode,” Padukone wrote.

Kaif and Sharma were at their funniest best and even made host Karan Johar have a “meltdown”.

Padukone has previously dated Kaif’s former flame Ranbir Kapoor, and is currently said to be in relationship with Sharma’s rumoured ex-boyfriend, Ranveer Singh.

