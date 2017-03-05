Mobile
Bollywood hails Karan Johar’s fatherhood

Filmmaker’s friends express joy over the birth of twins Roohi and Yash

Image Credit: REUTERS
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 27/02/17 – Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tabloid
 

Bollywood has congratulated filmmaker Karan Johar for becoming a father to twins via surrogacy.

Indian National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: “Welcome to fatherhood.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted: “Congratulations Karan Johar, so happy for you. May Yash and Roohi always have a beautiful healthy life. Much love always.”

Johar, 44, said in a statement that his children — Roohi and Yash — were the two most wonderful additions to his life.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Johar in films such as Student of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, was elated.

“Finally, I can say I have a younger brother and sister! So happy. So much love to give. Bursting with joy,” she tweeted.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, whom Johar launched with Student of the Year, tweeted: “So happy you took this decision Karan! It’s a full house now. You will be an amazing father, love to your new big family.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who became a single parent to Laksshaya Kapoor via surrogacy in 2016, said Johar deserved “these little blessings”.

“Karan, you will be a terrific father to the twin joys,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who has triplets through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), is glad Johar finally took her advice seriously.

“Best thing to happen to you and they’ll be the youngest people you hang out with so all’s good,” she tweeted.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who also made his acting debut in Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012, tweeted: “Karan, you are the best human being I know and I’m sure you will make the best dad.”

Calling it the “most satisfying and rewarding aspect of your life”, actor R. Madhavan tweeted: “Congratulations. Welcome to parenthood. God bless the young ones. Proud papa.”

