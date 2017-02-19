Mobile
Annu Kapoor to release four books

One of the books is about iconic villains of Bollywood

Image Credit: IANS
New Delhi: Actor Annu Kapoor during an interaction at the office of IANS, in New Delhi, on June 22, 2015. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS)
Tabloid
 

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, ahead of his 61st birthday on February 20, has announced that he is planning to publish four books.

“I have signed four books and they were supposed to be out by April. Due to my busy schedule, it is getting delayed. But a bunch of experts are working on it. One of the books is about iconic villains of Bollywood,” Kapoor said in a statement.

He also said a book about his radio show Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor is also being released.

“Two or more books are in the pipeline and I’ll write my autobiography once I am done with those. There are many things to be said through my autobiography, every life has so many stories to tell. I have seen and heard so much that I have to recollect everything and shape them in the form of a book,” added the artist, whose latest Bollywood release is Jolly LLB 2.

