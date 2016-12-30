Amitabh Bachchan feels paucity of time

Actor Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, 74, feels there is so much to do, but not enough time.

The Bollywood megastar has been in the film industry for almost five decades and acted in several blockbuster films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Shahenshah, Baghbaan, Paa and Piku.

“...Why is it that now one feels that there is a paucity of time to do much, when indeed there is much to do now? Why is it that when there is much to be done that doing that takes a million moons, knowing well enough that if not now then when...,” Bachchan wrote on his blog on Thursday. “To say to start small and build later progressively, leaves us in doubt. Others have more time than us. We think for the morning. Others think of the mornings of the future and this truth makes for indecisive thinking on many spheres.”

He also wrote that people spend time in watching and involving their visions on today’s creativity.

“We envy that it was not present in our time. We picture ourselves in them then and in them now,” he said.

Big B believes that nostalgia is good, “but not when it does not compromise with us”.

“I would wish to... but then time would have to wait. And time will not, neither will nostalgia,” he said.