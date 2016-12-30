Amitabh Bachchan feels paucity of time

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amitabh Bachchan feels paucity of time

The 74 year old Bollywood megastar says “there’s so much to do, but so little time” on his blog

Image Credit: IANS
Actor Amitabh Bachchan
Tabloid
 

Amitabh Bachchan, 74, feels there is so much to do, but not enough time.

The Bollywood megastar has been in the film industry for almost five decades and acted in several blockbuster films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Shahenshah, Baghbaan, Paa and Piku.

“...Why is it that now one feels that there is a paucity of time to do much, when indeed there is much to do now? Why is it that when there is much to be done that doing that takes a million moons, knowing well enough that if not now then when...,” Bachchan wrote on his blog on Thursday. “To say to start small and build later progressively, leaves us in doubt. Others have more time than us. We think for the morning. Others think of the mornings of the future and this truth makes for indecisive thinking on many spheres.”

He also wrote that people spend time in watching and involving their visions on today’s creativity.

“We envy that it was not present in our time. We picture ourselves in them then and in them now,” he said.

Big B believes that nostalgia is good, “but not when it does not compromise with us”.

“I would wish to... but then time would have to wait. And time will not, neither will nostalgia,” he said.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Nandita Das splits from husband Subodh Maskara

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject