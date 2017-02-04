Amitabh Bachchan did not get paid for ‘Black’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amitabh Bachchan did not get paid for ‘Black’

Says an opportunity to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was good enough for him

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black completed 12 years on Saturday, actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he didn’t take any money to star in the film.

Black, which released on February 4, 2005, focuses on a blind and deaf girl (Rani Mukerji), and her relationship with her teacher (Bachchan), who ultimately develops Alzheimer’s disease.

“I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all [the] other works he had done. And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film. Just being a part of such an enterprise was sufficient fees,” he posted on his blog.

The 74-year-old added when a fire damaged the set of the film during its production, Mukerji and he visited Bhansali’s house and got ready to do all the scenes again.

“He [Bhansali] built the first set of the house at a new floor at Film City, the first set to be put up at this floor. I was shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati in Film City and Bhansali invited me to come over and see the set.

“It was magnificent! And just before I entered, Bhansali had lit up the place with candles. It looked heavenly,” said Bachchan, who won a National Award for Best Actor for his role.

However, Bachchan went on to add that when they were “half way through the schedule”, one morning they got to know about the “tragedy — a fire on set, and the entire set burnt down”.

“Rani and I sped across to Sanjay’s home to hold his hand that morning to reassure him that we would re-shoot what had been lost, again. He was quite obviously distraught and broken, but never too much to not get back up on his feet. He did. We did. And the results are there to be seen,” Bachchan added.

Bachchan recalled the first day of the movie’s filming.

“It was special from the very first day of its shooting. Bhansali came to Nasik, where I was shooting for Khakee to narrate the script to me, stated reading from a very well bound black file, read a few sentences, and then stopped. ‘I am a bad narrator Amitji, you read the script ...’ and left for Mumbai,” Bachchan said.

Further praising Bhansali, Bachchan said: “Sanjay’s attention to detail, his creating an ambience to enhance performances, was simply breathtaking”.

The movie also gave Bachchan a chance to realise a childhood dream.

“At the premiere when we all saw the film, there was just those tears of joy within me, and of course the fact of having Dilip saheb (Dilip Kumar) in the audience was a childhood dream coming true,” Amitabh said.

“When the film got over, he stood outside the hall, held my hands and just looked into my eyes. It was, what I could have allowed, to last for a lifetime,” he added.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar presents ‘Naam Shabana’ poster

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body