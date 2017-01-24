Ali Fazal enrols relatives in self-defence classes

Actor Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal has enrolled his nieces and cousins in self-defence classes.

It all started when Fazal’s cousin in London took up martial arts. He was then driven to enrol his relatives in Lucknow and Allahabad to learn martial arts and other self-defence techniques.

Fazal said in a statement: “I have done this in the midst of what’s happening in our country. I won’t lose hope and fly away to another destination.”

“I wish I could fund moral education in all schools at once but the need of the hour, especially for women, is to kick some [expletive] when required. So, I have tried something. And I will fight it till we all as one community decide we must,” he said.