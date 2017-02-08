Mobile
Akshay Kumar says he respects court’s ‘Jolly LLB 2’ decision

The scenes, according to the High Court, are defamatory to the judiciary and could amount to contempt of court

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he respects the decision of the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench that four scenes from Jolly LLB 2 need to be scrapped before the film releases.

The scenes, according to the High Court, are defamatory to the judiciary and could amount to contempt of court.

“High Court has not cut four scenes. It has given four cuts in a scene. I’ve heard it many times that they have cut four scenes. With due respect to High Court, if they feel that something like this is important, then their decision will be accepted and we have already done that,” said Kumar.

“Sometimes it happens that somebody [The Central Board of Film Certification]misses out something. I know that once censor board rules out a decision, the court follows that... There are some cases, like 0.01 per cent. I abide by the court’s decision, and with what they have given.

“The High Court asked for few cuts in a scene. We have done that. Now everything has been solved and the film is set for release on February 10,” he added.

A Division Bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice K.K. Sonawane also ordered the CBFC to certify the film afresh after implementing the cuts in it.

The scenes ordered to be deleted include ones such as a judge crouching behind the dais, hurling of a shoe at a judge and an objectionable dialogue.

