Aamir Khan ‘overwhelmed’ with ‘Dangal’ response
Superstar Aamir Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response his film Dangal has received.
Dangal made Rs3.45 billion (Dh185 million) until January 8, which meant it earned the place of highest Hindi grosser, beating the business of his own movie PK.
The 51-year-old took to Twitter to share his happiness.
“I am absolutely overwhelmed with all the love that Dangal has got. It is one of the most passionate responses I have ever received. I want to thank everyone for owning the film as their own,” Khan said.
The PK actor added that “it’s the biggest compliment a creative person can receive”.
“And thank you Nitesh sir. Love. Aamir,” he added.