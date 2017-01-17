Aamir Khan defends ‘Dangal’ co-star Zaira

Aamir with Zaira Wasim

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Tuesday came to the defence of his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim after she was criticised for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Wasim, who is from Kashmir, on Monday issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris by meeting Mufti. Mufti is disliked by a number of Kashmiri people. Wasim later withdrew the apology after receiving support from well-wishers, including Bollywood celebrities and politicians.

“I have read Zaira’s statement and I can understand and imagine what led to her to make that statement,” Khan said.

“Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for all kids, not only in India but across the world,” he added. “You certainly are a role model for me. May God bless you. Love Aamir.”

Wasim played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

“I appeal to everyone now to leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16-year-old girl trying her best to deal with life,” Khan added.