Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal in India to shoot with Sridevi

The Pakistani actors will now be finishing their schedule for ‘Mom’ in February

Image Credit: Supplied
Adnan Siddiqui
Tabloid
 

The relationship between neighbouring countries India and Pakistan, which became more fragile after the Uri terror attack last year, is gradually getting better.

According to reports, two Pakistani actors have been granted visas by the Indian government to complete their Bollywood projects.

Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly will now be finishing their schedule for Sridevi’s upcoming movie Mom. The duo will fly to India in February to shoot for the climax and a song.

According to sources, “It’s been about four months since the team has been waiting to wrap up the final schedule. In September, following the Uri attacks, Sajal and Adnan’s visas were rejected several times.”

Siddiqui and Aly play important roles in the film which is slated to release in May this year.

Mom is an upcoming Indian drama film, directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh in the main cast and Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes a cameo appearance.

