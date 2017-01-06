Rafiq Sebaie, iconic Syrian actor, dies at 86

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rafiq Sebaie, iconic Syrian actor, dies at 86

Known as the “Actor of the People”, he was often cast in tough-guy roles and rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s

Image Credit: AP
In this undated photo released on Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Rafiq Sbei poses for a photo. Syrian film, television, and theater pioneer Rafiq Sebaie — best known to audiences as Abu Sayyah after one of his long-standing roles — has died at the age of 86. Syrian state media said Sebaie, who was awarded "Actor of the People" title by late President Hafez Assad, died of natural causes Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (SANA via AP)
Tabloid
 

Syrian film, television, and theatre pioneer Rafiq Sebaie — best known to audiences as Abu Sayyah after one of his long-standing roles — has died at the age of 86.

Syrian state media said Sebaie, who was awarded “Actor of the People” title by late President Hafez Assad, died of natural causes Thursday.

Sebaie, often cast in tough-guy roles, rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s, when Syrian cinema was considered among the best in the Arab world.

He enjoyed the appreciation of Hafez Assad, father of embattled President Bashar Assad, and repaid the sentiment as an outspoken supporter of the ruling family.

After Syria’s conflict broke out in 2011, Sebaie would appear on state TV criticising opposition fighters in what he said was a conspiracy against the country. 

More from Arabia News

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityArabia News

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arabia News

Shadi Alfons, Khalid Mansour, ‘SNL’s funny guys

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car