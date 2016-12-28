Yoga: Aamir Khan inspired my weight loss journey

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yoga: Aamir Khan inspired my weight loss journey

If you agree that work and other priorities take over life, making you lose focus on health and ease, then join me on my weight loss trip, as I work towards pushing the scales backwards by 20 kilos

  • Marjariasana – step 1Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Marjariasana – step 2Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • VygrasanaImage Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • Adho Mukha SukhasanaImage Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

A few weeks ago, I came across a video on the internet. I also read up on the articles that followed. The video showed Aamir Khan’s transformation for his latest movie Dangal and it inspired me start work on looking the way I looked 15 years ago.

This past year, I have been painting. I worked on being an artist, day after day, night after night, and managed to have a successful painting exhibition in India last month. It became my meditation, but in the process I completely lost my health. Now, it’s time to get back to be the healthiest and the best looking person that I can be. I’m not proud to say this but in the last five months, I have gained 20kg.

Like me, if you feel that work and other priorities take over life, making you lose focus on health and ease, then join me on my weight loss trip, as I work towards pushing the scales backwards – from 92 to 72kg – in 180 days.

I used to be fit for a very long time and it became my second nature but when I would teach, I stopped getting a feel of people who put on weight. Whatever may be their reason — bad love life, bad business, don’t know what to do, know enough but unable to implement, ego, etc — I know I am 20 kilos heavier. But with my understanding of yoga and physiology, I can reduce it in a month and I am trying to do it with everyone else – my friends, my family, my students, people who read my articles and watch my videos.

As we celebrate the onset of a new year, health is probably the best gift you can give yourself and your family. Do this for the son, the wife, the mother or the good friend who tells you not to get to a point of no return – think how much it matters to them. My inspiration is my son Yash.

Believe in yourself, not in me, as it’s you who will change. But we can all motivate each other and make this task – which to me at this point seems like a Himalayan climb – more fun and stress-free. I have introduced you to some practices and tips over the last couple of weeks. My process is drawn upon from my understanding of yoga, physiology, ayurveda and years of experience of working with people for weight loss and good health. I am not recommending that you go on any rigid diet. Instead I am going to recommend healthy additions to the day which will benefit everyone and ensure that weight loss isn’t a task but an enjoyable journey to becoming the best version of yourself. After all, achieving good health is the important factor here, and that’s what I emphasise most.

Practice of the week:

Begin practising three sun salutations in the morning and evening. Following postures can also be part of the routine.

Marjariasana – step 1

Marjariasana – step 2

Vygrasana

Adho Mukha Sukhasana

Next week: Weight loss — the natural way part 3

More from Yoga

tags from this story

Aamir Khan
follow this tag on MGNAamir Khan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureYoga

tags

Aamir Khan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yoga

Yoga: Lose weight, the natural way — Part 2

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan