Trade deals expected from Sharjah team’s trip to Italy

Sharjah: A trade delegation from Sharjah, led by Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO Expo Centre Sharjah, is in Italy to capitalise on growing trade and business relations between the European nation and the UAE, the Expo Centre said in a statement on Sunday.

Located in an industrial region of Italy, the team is in Bergamo, a city 40km northeast of Milan.

Al Midfa has held meetings with several stakeholders in Italy, including with the Bergamo Chamber of Commerce (BCC), and the Expo Centre Bergamo.

Details for memoranda of understanding are currently being discussed, and agreements are expected to be struck between Sharjah and the Italian groups in early April during the 42nd MidEast Watch & Jewellery Show, set to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah, according to the statement.

The UAE is the largest market for Italian goods in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, with trade between the two touching a record $7.9 billion in 2015, with Italy’s exports to the UAE standing at over $6.9 billion and the country’s imports – mainly oil products and precious metals – touching $1 billion.

“The UAE is not only a gateway for Italian products to the entire Mena region but also an important market in itself, mainly in the jewellery and machinery sectors. Significantly, trade shows that target these sectors were top on the agenda of our talks,” Al Midfa stated.