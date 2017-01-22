Mobile
Site
Teriya Magar wins ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

The 15-year-old earlier won season three of dance reality show ‘DID Little Masters’

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Nepal’s Teriya Magar has won dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

The 15-year-old earlier won season three of dance reality show DID Little Masters.

Teriya joined the show mid-season as a wildcard contestant.

Teriya and her partner Aryan Patra walked away with the prize money of Rs3 million (Dh161,416). Salman Yousuf Khan and his partner Aishwarya Radhakrishnan were named first runners-up, while Shantanu Maheshwari and Alisha Singh were second runners-up.

The announcement about the winners took place on the Bigg Boss set in Lonavala, where Teriya was presented the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy by host Salman Khan.

“Dance is my passion, my one true love, and today it has brought me to a new destination... labelled me as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Lifting this trophy makes me feel like I have achieved that one dream,” Teriya said in a statement.

She said she is thankful for her choreographer Rishikaysh and partner Aryan for standing by her throughout the journey.

The gala evening witnessed some unusual performances by judges and contestants in the presence of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who was there to promote his upcoming film Kaabil.

Roshan, known for his dance skills, also performed with the show’s judges, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hegde, to his hit song You Are My Sonia.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Khan performed to the song Let’s Nacho and the Om Shanti Om title track along with eliminated contestants Harpal Singh Sokhi, Karishma Tanna, Norah Fatehi, Priyanka and Poonam Shah, Sidharth Nigam, Arjun Bijlani, Shakti Arora and Swasti Nitya.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa host Manish Paul danced to the tunes of Tera Hero Idhar Hai.

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

nepal earthquake

