Stephen Colbert wins late-night ratings in Trump era

The ‘Late Show’ won two of the five nights on which Colbert and Jimmy Fallon went head-to-head last week

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York. Stewart appeared dressed as President Donald Trump on CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

He may cringe at the thought, but is Stephen Colbert the late-night man for the Trump administration?

Colbert’s Late Show won the late-night ratings competition last week over NBC’s Jimmy Fallon for the first time since Colbert replaced David Letterman in September 2015, the Nielsen company said.

The margin was so small — 2.77 million average for CBS, 2.76 million for NBC — that CBS didn’t want to jinx its good fortune by making an executive available to talk about it on Tuesday. But it reflects a turnaround for the troubled show since former CBS This Morning executive Chris Licht was put in charge backstage and steered the show toward more topical content to match the times.

The Late Show won two of the five nights on which Colbert and Fallon went head-to-head last week, but it was enough to win the week. One night was Tuesday, when Colbert’s former Comedy Central pal Jon Stewart came by to offer an impersonation of President Trump.

The other win was Monday, Colbert’s first night back from a week’s vacation and his first show, he noted, in the Trump era. His monologue that night recorded 4 million views on YouTube, CBS said.

“You’ve got to give the guy credit,” Colbert said of the new president. “He gets a lot of stuff undone.”

It may be Colbert’s first weekly win in over a year, but he’s been creeping closer in the ratings since the election. Fallon still wins among youthful demographics, Nielsen said.

Another late-night story may temper NBC’s disappointment. Saturday Night Live is booming, with its most-watched season in 22 years, and Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer last weekend became an instant classic. Only three prime-time shows last week got better ratings among the 18-to-49-year-old age group than Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, President Trump lost a ratings competition to his predecessor. Trump’s interview with Bill O’Reilly on the Super Bowl preview show was seen by 12.2 million people on Sunday, compared to the 14.9 million who watched CBS’ Gayle King interview former President Obama on last year’s show. In fairness to Trump, Fox aired the interview 25 minutes earlier in the pregame show than CBS, which showed it closer to kickoff.

